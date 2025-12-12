Tradeville projects 3.6% average dividend yield for Romanian blue chips in 2026

Some companies in the BETPlus index are expected to deliver an average dividend yield of 3.6% in 2026, down from the 4.1% projected for a similar selection last year, according to an analysis by the TradeVille Analysis Department, Bursa.ro reported. The estimates are based on expected net profits for the current year and dividend payout ratios applied to distributions made in 2025.

The report examines BETPlus constituents with the potential to allocate dividends from their 2025 net profit. Analysts incorporated profit seasonality into the model, noting the higher weighting typically recorded in the final quarter. Exceptions to the methodology were indicated for companies whose corporate actions or financial structure required adjustments, Bursa.ro said.

Conpet leads the ranking with an estimated dividend yield of 8.8% for 2026, followed by Alumil at 7% and Farmaceutica Remedia at 6.9%. At the lower end, Digi is projected to offer 0.1%, while Antibiotice and TTS are estimated at 0.4% and 1%, respectively.

TradeVille’s findings indicate that the projected average yield of 3.6% falls slightly below the National Bank of Romania’s inflation forecast of 3.7% for the end of 2026. However, the analysis shows that twelve of the twenty-eight companies assessed could deliver returns exceeding the inflation projection. Yields were calculated using the closing prices recorded on December 8.

The report notes that dividend expectations remain dispersed across sectors, reflecting varied earnings momentum and payout policies within the BETPlus index. It adds that companies with stable cash flows, limited capital expenditure needs, and predictable profit structures continue to dominate the upper tier of projected yields.

Analysts said the estimates aim to provide investors with a reference framework ahead of the 2026 dividend season, given the prominence of dividend-paying companies in the Romanian equity market.

