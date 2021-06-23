Townhouse investment in Romania: the lowdown

Partner Content

The townhouse, which combines features of individual houses and apartments, and which is a frequent view in countries like the Netherlands, UK, and US, has become an option for Romanian buyers as well. Let’s have a look at what a townhouse offers and what is available in Romania.

A hybrid between a villa and an apartment, a townhouse takes the best of each. Think 10 Downing Street, the townhouse which hosts the famous UK Prime Minister seat, the brownstone New York townhouses, or the conjoined homes of Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Townhouses are iconic and combine aesthetics, functionality, and durability. The concept dates back from 17th century France, then moved to Britain and across Europe, and even to the US. Their styles vary from country to country, but they do have some things in common.

A townhouse usually has a small footprint, compensated by the presence of several floors, generally between 2 and 4. Each such house has 2 individual entrances, directly from the outside, and shares 2 walls with the neighbouring houses. Townhouses, which are built in a row, while keeping their individuality, have terraces, often generous, and some of them even have small gardens.

Why should you choose a townhouse?

A townhouse is usually a choice for active families who need space but don’t have time for upkeep and maintenance. They want a beautiful garden but don’t have time to care for it: each townhouse can have a garden in front, which is cared for by the homeowners’ association.

Those who need generous spaces usually pick townhouses. For example, in Avalon Estate in the northern part of Bucharest, townhouses range from 232 m2 and 297 m2 and have between 4, 5, or 6 rooms.

Those who need large kitchens, at least 3 bathrooms, 2 terraces, and a garden often choose to buy a townhouse. They value privacy and safety: a townhouse is sometimes part of a compound with 24/7 security.

Why invest in a townhouse?

Townhouses have lower costs than an individual house offering the same space, and, most importantly, have lower maintenance and upkeep prices. Green areas are cared for by the owners’ association. Townhouse owners who live in compounds have access to private facilities in the complex: private parks, clubs, swimming pools, all within walking distance, 24/7 security & car-free areas.

Such a house has a lower energy consumption in the cold season as two exterior walls are shared with the neighbouring townhouse.

Where are townhouses located?

The British Prime Minister's famous townhouse is iconic, and indeed London is home to many picturesque townhouses. Townhouses also line up and down Dutch canals, while many US cities are made of townhouses.

In Romania’s capital Bucharest, Avalon Estate, which will feature over 250 townhouse units, is located between Aviației and Pipera, in the northern part of the city and near the office district.

Investment options in townhouses

In Romania, there is a high demand for new housing already in the stage of construction, and residential units tend to sell well ahead of being finalized. Developers offer the possibility of a down payment, usually around 10% of the house price. Some developers offer various financing possibilities, including loans from the developer, such as FlexAssist from Prime Kapital, the developer of Avalon Estates. More on this financing option here.

While the project is being built, developers usually offer progress reports. Here’s an example of such a progress report from this housing developer.

For example, in Avalon Estate, prices start from 256,805 EUR + VAT. The first townhouses will be completed starting with the end of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. More details on Avalon Estate.

History of townhouses

In the 17th century in France, King Henry IV commissioned Place Royale, which later became Place des Vosges – the oldest square in Paris and one of the most beautiful European squares. The elegant facades of the houses in this Square, reminiscent of the famous Venetian and Florentine palazzi, also became popular in Great Britain. The name of “townhouse” has its origins in the opposition of what was then a summer residence to the more permanent one – country house or country estate. Their small footprint and versatility made them ideal for London in the 17th century. Then, the concept moved to the US, together with immigrants from Europe, and started using the Brooklyn brownstones to build them. Along came the reddish New York townhouses.

This is native content supported by Prime Kapital.