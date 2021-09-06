Cyclist Jakub Kaczmarek wins Tour of Romania race

Polish cyclist Jakub Kaczmarek won this year's Tour of Romania race, which ended this past weekend in Bucharest.

The yellow jersey, awarded to the leader of the overall charts, went to Jakub Kaczmarek, while the red jersey, for the winner of the point chart, went to Patryk Stosz of the Voster ATS Team.

The green jersey, worn by the leader in the climbers' chart, went to Maciej Paterski of the Voster ATS Team.

Maksym Bilyi of D'Amico UM Tools, received the white jersey, worn by the best rider under 23 years of age on the overall classification, while Romanian Serghei Țvetcov, of the Wildlife Generation team, received the blue jersey, worn by the best Romanian rider of the overall classification.

Italian team Androni Giocattoli Sidermec was the leader in the teams’ chart.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com