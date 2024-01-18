Agriculture

Turkey's Tosmur pours EUR 75 mln to double starch production capacity in Romania

18 January 2024

Turkish group Tosmur, which opened a starch factory in eastern Romania at Medgidia in 2022, will invest another EUR 75 million (including a EUR 28 million state grant) to double the factory's production capacity.

"Now we process 400 tonnes of maize/corn per day [the factory's full capacity] and sell the starch in 75 countries," said Arslan Ozgun, the general director of Omnia Europe - the Romanian subsidiary of the Turkish group.

In 2023, the Romanian factory's business amounted to EUR 98 million, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The Tosmur Group is controlled by Turkish businessman Fatih Tosmur and is involved in the production of starch.

The group also owns two starch factories in Adana, Turkey, as well as other businesses in agriculture (orchards, farms).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

