Top 10 exporters in Romania increase their exports by 17% in 2017

Romania’s ten biggest exporters reached total exports of EUR 11.7 billion in 2017, up by EUR 1.7 billion (17%) compared to 2016, according to provisional data from the National Statistics Institute (INS), cited by local Ziarul Financiar.

The top 10 exporters had a share of 19% of Romania’s total exports last year.

Car marker Dacia remained the biggest exporter in 2017 while Star Assembly, the company that operates German group Daimler’s gearbox factory in Sebes, went up 26 positions in this ranking, reaching second place.

The Ford car factory in Craiova also went up in this ranking reaching fourth place, after starting the production of the new EcoSport SUV last fall.

The auto industry dominates the exporters’ ranking, with component producers Honeywell, Continental, Autoliv, Flextronics and Takata also in the top 10. The only company in the top 10 that is not from the automotive sector is oil refiner Rompetrol Rafinare.

[email protected]