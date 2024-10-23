TOKEN and Zeus Service enter into a strategic partnership and provide innovative solutions to the digital payments market in Romania

News from Companies

TOKEN Payment Services (TOKEN), the fintech company that recently obtained authorization from the National Bank of Romania and became a payment institution, announces the conclusion of a strategic partnership with Zeus Service, the second-largest importer and distributor of cash registers in Romania.

TOKEN and Zeus Service have entered into a strategic partnership to offer merchants in Romania accessible and efficient payment solutions, through bank tax and non-tax POS terminals of TOKEN, capitalizing on Zeus Service's extensive distribution and service network, which includes over 250,000 distributors.

Through this partnership, the innovative payment solutions offered by TOKEN will become available to all merchants through the Zeus Service network.

Within this partnership, the 250,000 merchants in Romania, who are part of the Zeus Service portfolio and its distributors, will have access to the latest digital payment solutions, quick configuration of POS devices, high-quality services and maintenance, low costs and fast settlements, in just 24 hours.

"We are happy to sign our first distributer agreement as a strategic partnership with Zeus Service, a major player in the cash register market in Romania. Together, we aim to improve the payment solutions available to Romanian merchants and support the development of new payment technologies in the region. This collaboration with Zeus Service gives us access to its distribution and service network for cash registers, respectively 25% of the local market," said Burak Yildiran, CEO of TOKEN Romania.

"We are delighted to join forces to offer Romanian merchants a state-of-the-art digital payment solution, thus marking a significant innovation in our sector. By partnering with TOKEN, a key player with unparalleled expertise and over 900,000 active devices in Turkey, we complement and strengthen our offering," added Florin Băjan, CEO of Zeus Service.

TOKEN's new all-in-one terminal, a cash register with an integrated POS, ideal especially for the HoReCa and retail sectors, has obtained fiscal certification in Romania from the National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics (ICI Bucharest) and the Ministry of Finance. The device offers simplified online activation and remote management, uninterrupted Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, a large touchscreen, and a powerful battery that allows up to 550 transactions on a single charge.

Thus, merchants through the Zeus Service's network will benefit from installation in any location, fast payments, and efficiency in transaction processing, saving precious time.

About TOKEN Payment Services

TOKEN Payment Services S.R.L. is part of Koç Group, the largest private holding in Turkey, which has been present in Romania since 2003 through the brands Arctic, Beko, Grundig, Ford, and Otokar.

With a portfolio of over 900,000 users, TOKEN is the market leader in payment platforms from Turkey (with a market share of 54%), securely managing approximately 6 million transactions daily.

TOKEN entered the Romanian market at the beginning of 2023 through the Odero brand, bringing the concept of a one-stop-shop integrated, secure, fast, and easy-to-use digital payment solutions for any merchant. For more details, visit www.odero.ro

About Zeus Service

Zeus Service is an authorized distributor by the Ministry of Finance for Daisy cash registers in Romania. With a solid experience in the field, Zeus Service offers advanced tax solutions, adapted to the needs of each merchant.

Its products comply with the legal regulations in force and are recognized for their reliability and ease of use. The team of professionals at Zeus Service provides dedicated technical support and specialized consultancy, thus guaranteeing maximum efficiency in the management of commercial transactions. For more information, visit: www.zeusservice.ro.

