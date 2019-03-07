Ţiriac Holdings to invest “hundreds of millions of euros” in mixed use project in Bucharest

Former tennis player and successful businessman Ion Ţiriac, through Ţiriac Holdings, wants to build on the land he holds in downtown Bucharest (Expozitiei area), the most complex project in the area, including 24 buildings with a maximum height of up to 80 meters, according to the documentation submitted at Bucharest City Hall.

According to estimates of Ziarul Financiar daily, the project is estimated to cost several hundred million euros, being by far the most complex developed by a single investor.

On the nearly 70,000 square meters, Ţiriac Holdings plans to build a mixed use project consisting of blocks of flats, offices, commercial spaces and services, including a hotel, as well as car showrooms and related activities.

Moreover, on the current land of Tiriac Holdings one of the future exits of the Expozitiei subway station will be built, so that the offices can be connected directly to it.

(Photo: Pixabay)

