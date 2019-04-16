Co-working space provider Regus leases 3,600 sqm in Tiriac Tower in Bucharest

Tiriac Imobiliare, the real estate division of Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac's holding, has leased 3,600 sqm in the future Tiriac Tower to co-working space operator Regus, Ziarul Financiar reported. The office project, located near Victoriei Square, is currently under development.

Tiriac’s real estate division has started working last August on a new office tower near Bucharest’s Victoriei Square and the Romanian Government’s headquarters. This is Tiriac’s first office project in ten years.

"We signed a contract with Regus for 3,600 sqm of offices. We also have advanced discussions with other companies. As the construction is advancing, we expect to sign new contracts. Tiriac Tower is the only office building under construction around Victoriei Square, and this is an advantage,” said Bogdan Cernescu, managing director at Ţiriac Imobiliare.

The co-working spaces are becoming one of the most important categories of tenants in the office market in Bucharest.

(Photo source: Crosspoint-imobiliare.ro)