Coronavirus: Romania-designed ventilator advances to testing phase
30 March 2020
The project of a ventilator designed in Timişoara, in western Romania, will enter a first testing phase this week, Mediafax reported.

“We hope to go to a hospital in Timişoara on Tuesday [March 31], if not, the anesthesiologists will come to the prototyping area, we do not know yet how things will go. We will not test it on patients. We have a tent where we can perform a test, after the first lab testing. After this test, we will know if anesthesiologists receive what they need from it and what we aim to give,” Radu Ticiu, the initiator of the VentilaTM project, told Mediafax.

The project gathers dozens of engineers, doctors and managers from the tech sector in Timişoara. They teamed up to produce ventilators from 3D printed parts that would be used by hospitals dealing with Covid-19 cases.

Ticiu explained that the project benefits from the support of companies in Timişoara. “We have built a network that will be able to deal with the manufacturing when the concept will be approved and we have the green light to prepare it for hospitals.”

Political sources told Mediafax that the authorities were in talks with the team of the Timişoara project and, if the prototype is functional, it will be manufactured by large car manufacturers present in Romania.

