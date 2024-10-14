Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest puts tickets on sale for 2024 edition

Tickets for the 2024 edition of the Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest festival have been put up for sale on Monday, October 14. The event takes place between October 25 and November 3 at Cinema Elvire Popesco, Cineplexx Băneasa, Cinema Muzeul Tăranului, and the Auditorium Hall of the National Art Museum of Romania.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbook.ro. For the screenings at Cineplexx Băneasa, they are available at Cineplexx.ro and the cinema's ticket office.

According to the organizers, Roberto Minervini, winner of the Best Director Award (Un Certain Regard, Cannes 2024) with the film The Damned, will be present at the festival in Bucharest between October 29 and 31. He will participate in Q&A sessions after screenings of his latest film.

Another special guest is American film critic and historian Kristin Thompson, who will be in Bucharest for a series of events organized in collaboration with the I.L. Caragiale National University of Theater and Cinematographic Art. Thompson will present two classic films in a Carte Blanche section and hold a masterclass.

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest also brings the latest Romanian films to the "Autumn previews" section this year, which can be watched at the festival before the official release. Films in this section, such as Ink Wash, TATA, Săptămâna Mare, Alice On and Off, and O familie aproape perfectă, compete for the Audience Award, determined by vote.

The complete program of the 15th Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest edition is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)