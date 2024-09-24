Palme d'Or winner Anora to be screened at Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest

Sean Baker's Anora, this year's winner of the Palme d'Or, is among the films that will be screened at Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest, the festival running a program of auteur films awarded at the Cannes Festival and other major film events.

The film follows Anora, a young sex worker in Brooklyn, who gets a chance at a Cinderella story when she impulsively marries the son of an oligarch.

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light, which was awarded the Cannes Festival Grand Prix, is also part of the program. The film, the first Indian film to ever win the Grand Prix in Cannes, focuses on Mumbai nurses Prabha, whose life is turned upside down when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and her roommate, Anu, who is trying to find a place in the city where she can have more privacy with her boyfriend.

Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard, who won the Palme d'Or for Dheepan, will also be screened. The film, which combines elements of thriller with musical, received this year in Cannes the Jury Prize and the Prize for Best Female Performance for the four actresses in the main roles: Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz. The production has also been selected to represent France in the Best International Feature Film category of the 2025 Oscars.

Grand Tour, the film that won Miguel Gomes the Best Director award at the Cannes Festival, and Coralie Fargeat's The Substance, winner of the Best Screenplay Award at the Cannes Festival, will also be screened.

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest will hold its 15th edition between October 25 and November 3. More updates on the program will be released in the coming period.

In Bucharest, the screenings take place at Cinema Elvire Popesco, Cineplexx Băneasa, Cinema Muzeul Ţăranului, and at the Auditorium Hall of the National Art Museum of Romania.

In the country, the festival will have local editions in Timișoara, Cluj, Iași, and Arad.

In addition to more than 50 screenings of auteur films, the program also includes public meetings and debates with filmmakers and writers, as well as professional events for actors, directors, screenwriters or film producers.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale in the Eventbook network in early October.

(Photo: The French Institute in Bucharest by Ifeelstock/ Dreamstime)

