Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/13/2021 - 08:08
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Three major companies traded at BVB doubled value over the past year

13 September 2021
A number of 15 companies traded at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), including two blue chips (Medlife and Teraplast) and real estate developer Impact, boasted price hikes in excess of 100% over the past 12 months, according to calculations of Ziarul Financiar daily.

Over the same 12-month period, the BET index, which includes the most liquid 17 shares, registered an advance of 35.5%.

ZF calculated the price gains over the past year as of September 9 and filtered out the stocks with a total turnover of under RON 1 mln (EUR 0.2 mln) that typically feature high volatility.

The shares of the construction materials manufacturer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP) brought investors a yield of 265.2% in the last 12 months. Shares worth RON 579 mln were traded. TeraPlast is part of the BET index and is 46.83% owned by entrepreneur Dorel Goia, while the Pillar II pension fund managed by NN Pensii holds 12% of the company's share capital.

The shares of MedLife (M), an integrator of private medical services, rose by 173.5% in the last 12 months, amid transactions worth RON 289 mln. Among the largest shareholders are Mihail Marcu, Chairman of the Board and CEO (15.8%), Nicolae Marcu (10.7%), Mihaela Gabriela Cristescu (14%) and the NN Pensii (12.8%).

The shares of real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP), listed on the main market of the Stock Exchange, also brought a significant return to investors: 151.3%, amid transactions worth RON 60.6 mln. Impact is 60% controlled by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, while Andrici Adrian holds 15.9% of the share capital.

10 March 2021
10 March 2021
Editor's picks