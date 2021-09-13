Three major companies traded at BVB doubled value over the past year

A number of 15 companies traded at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), including two blue chips (Medlife and Teraplast) and real estate developer Impact, boasted price hikes in excess of 100% over the past 12 months, according to calculations of Ziarul Financiar daily.

Over the same 12-month period, the BET index, which includes the most liquid 17 shares, registered an advance of 35.5%.

ZF calculated the price gains over the past year as of September 9 and filtered out the stocks with a total turnover of under RON 1 mln (EUR 0.2 mln) that typically feature high volatility.

The shares of the construction materials manufacturer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP) brought investors a yield of 265.2% in the last 12 months. Shares worth RON 579 mln were traded. TeraPlast is part of the BET index and is 46.83% owned by entrepreneur Dorel Goia, while the Pillar II pension fund managed by NN Pensii holds 12% of the company's share capital.

The shares of MedLife (M), an integrator of private medical services, rose by 173.5% in the last 12 months, amid transactions worth RON 289 mln. Among the largest shareholders are Mihail Marcu, Chairman of the Board and CEO (15.8%), Nicolae Marcu (10.7%), Mihaela Gabriela Cristescu (14%) and the NN Pensii (12.8%).

The shares of real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP), listed on the main market of the Stock Exchange, also brought a significant return to investors: 151.3%, amid transactions worth RON 60.6 mln. Impact is 60% controlled by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, while Andrici Adrian holds 15.9% of the share capital.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

