Energy

Three companies reportedly compete to take over Lukoil's Romanian refinery

17 November 2025

Along with the American investment fund Carlyle, which is said to want Lukoil's assets under a global deal and is already active in Romania through the Black Sea Oil and Gas company as the third largest gas producer in Romania (10%), there are at least two other companies interested, according to Romanian minister of energy Bogdan Ivan.

So far, there are at least three companies that have officially expressed interest in the Lukoil gas station network and the Petrotel refinery, confirmed the minister of energy on November 14. 

"There are companies that have expressed their intention only in the fuel station network, and other companies only in the Petrotel refinery. Now, it is obvious that it is a commercial offer between [sic!] two private entities that I hope will have a finality," the minister mentioned, specifying that the countries from which the companies come are Romania, the US, Greece, and Hungary.

Subsequently, it can be safely assumed that, along with Carlyle, the Hungarian Mol and Greek Hellenic Petroleum groups could also be interested.

In Romania, Lukoil owns the Petrotel Ploiești refinery, with a capacity of 2.5 million tons per year and a network of 320 distribution stations, the second largest in the country.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rafinaria Petrotel Lukoil)

(Photo source: Facebook/Rafinaria Petrotel Lukoil)

