Dutch police have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of Romanian archaeological masterpieces from the Drents Museum last Saturday morning, January 25. The suspects are currently in custody and being questioned, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The police in North Holland arrested the suspects based on surveillance footage, public tips, and investigative findings. More arrests have not been ruled out, and the police are still looking for additional tips.

“The suspects are in full custody and are being questioned about their role in the theft,” reads the announcement from the Dutch police.

The Drents Museum also issued a statement saying, “We are very pleased with the hopeful news regarding the arrests in North Holland. We have great respect for the law enforcement agencies who are handling this terrible case so efficiently, and we are eagerly awaiting further developments. The safe return of the stolen artifacts would be a fantastic next step for all involved. Not only for us, but especially for the Romanian people.”

According to De Telegraaf, the stolen treasures are still missing. Earlier on Wednesday, the Dutch police released three photos of a man they are looking for in the context of this investigation.

Romanian police confirmed the arrests and said that none of the suspects hold Romanian citizenship. In a short press statement on Wednesday evening, Chief Commissioner Bogdan Despescu hinted that the stolen artifacts have not yet been recovered but assured that efforts continue to retrieve them, Biziday.ro reported.

Several archaeological pieces from the Dacia - Empire of Gold and Silver exhibition showcasing Dacian treasures from Romania were stolen after an explosion at the Drents Museum in the Netherlands last weekend. These are the famous golden Helmet of Coțofenești, c.a. 450 BC, and three Dacian bracelets, which belonged to the National History Museum of Romania.

(Photos: Facebook/Drents Museum)