Romanian History Museum director dismissed after Dutch exhibition theft

Culture minister Natalia Intotero announced on Tuesday, January 28, that she dismissed Ernest Oberländer-Târnoveanu, the general director of Romania's National History Museum (MNIR), after he refused to resign following the theft of Dacian artifacts from the exhibition in the Netherlands. In his turn, the director said that "false pretexts" were found to justify his resignation, and that he refused to leave as this would impact the efforts to recover the stolen treasures.

Several archaeological pieces from the Dacia - Empire of Gold and Silver exhibition showcasing Dacian treasures from Romania were recently stolen after an explosion at the Drents Museum in the Netherlands. Among them, the famous golden Helmet of Coțofenești, c.a. 450 BC, and three Dacian bracelets, which belonged to the National History Museum of Romania.

Ernest Oberländer-Târnoveanu served as interim general director of the National History Museum of Romania from 2010 to 2011 and has been the general director of the museum since 2011.

"It was a difficult period to obtain information from the director of the National History Museum. Perhaps he was under pressure as well. Perhaps... he simply couldn't. Surely, this is an unpleasant situation for him too, but personally, I felt that he was overwhelmed in managing this crisis, particularly in terms of communication," minister Intotero said at a press conference, as quoted by News.ro.

"As for the documents and procedures, the competent state institutions currently conducting an investigation will determine whether everything was handled properly, if mistakes were made, or if things could have been done better. For this reason, today, I asked the general director of the National History Museum to submit his resignation. He refused. Consequently, I proceeded in accordance with the legal provisions in force," she added.

In an official reaction, museum director Ernest Oberländer-Târnoveanu said, "No violation of the law or applicable regulations was indicated to me. Instead, false pretexts were found to justify my resignation, and various means were used to try to intimidate me."

"I have refused to submit my honorable resignation, as I believe that nothing could more seriously affect the recovery process of the four stolen heritage items than leaving MNIR without leadership during these crucial days," he added.

Investigators in the Netherlands are still working to identify those who stole the Dacian artifacts from the Drents Museum. According to journalists from the news bulletin Opsporing Verzocht on Dutch public television, there are several indications that the suspects are from the province of North Holland. The information was also reported by De Telegraaf, which added that prosecutors found two sledgehammers and a crowbar, according to local Biziday.ro.

Additionally, the media says, based on data obtained from investigators, the thieves drove the stolen Golf, which was taken from Alkmaar on January 22, to Groningen. However, it remains unclear where the car was between the night of January 23 and the moment of the burglary on the morning of January 25. What is certain is that after the heist, the vehicle was abandoned and set on fire under a viaduct near Rolde.

On Tuesday, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced in a press conference that Romania will seek unprecedented damages and that the Dutch state bears full responsibility for the theft of the Coțofenești Helmet and the three Dacian bracelets.

