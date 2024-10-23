Theater project about and featuring people with Down syndrome presented in Bucharest

A devised theater project about people with Down syndrome will be performed on October 25 at the Bucharest Youth Foundation.

The project, featuring twenty-one people with Down syndrome, is targeted mainly at an audience of children. It marks the ending of the Superheroes project, run by Down Association Bucharest.

Members and supporters of the association, partner non-profits in the country, and special education schools are invited to attend.

“It is impressive how much we can evolve – we, the adults: parents, teachers, volunteers, partners – and our children with this theater production that brings meaning to the ones on stage and those in the audience,” actress Otilia Panainte, the initiator of the project, said.

(Photo: Asociatia Down)

