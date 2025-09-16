Trailer released for ‘The Yellow Tie’ biopic on Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache

Video

The official trailer for The Yellow Tie/Cravata Galbenă, a major international production about the life of renowned Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, has been released, with the film set to hit cinemas nationwide on November 14. The cast includes John Malkovich and Miranda Richardson, both double Academy Award nominees, along with Ben Schnetzer, Kate Phillips, Sean Bean, Anton Lesser, and Charlie Rowe.

The biopic traces Celibidache’s journey from his childhood in interwar Romania under the shadow of a strict father, through years of hunger and survival in post-war Germany, to his rise as one of the world’s most celebrated conductors. The film, producers say, is about courage, sacrifice, and the refusal to compromise, as well as themes of family, love, and longing for home.

Shot and developed over more than seven years, The Yellow Tie is among the most ambitious Romanian film productions to date. Sets in Bucharest were used to recreate locations from 11 countries.

“The Yellow Tie explores themes such as family, forgiveness, love, perseverance, passion, and art. I believe it is a film that will attract a wide audience, not just classical music lovers,” actor Ben Schnetzer said.

The film is directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi, the conductor’s son, who co-wrote the screenplay with James Olivier.

The creative team features internationally acclaimed names, including cinematographer Peter Menzies Jr., costume designer Alessandro Lai, makeup and prosthetics artist Lynda Armstrong, and production designer Vlad Vieru. The original score is composed by Kathryn and Kim Allen Kluge.

“I hope this film gives audiences in Romania, and beyond, a little courage - the courage to dream, to believe in themselves, no matter how harsh destiny may seem,” said producer Adela Vrînceanu Celebidachi. “It was a large-scale production that proves not only how versatile Romania is as a filming location, but also the professionalism of our industry. I am proud and honored to have worked with so many wonderful people.”

(Photo source: PR)