Romanian digital screens platform gets Middle East funding

A Romanian digital platform for Digital Out Of Home advertising campaigns has obtained funding from Techstars and Ginco in the Middle East, in the first edition of the Techstars Dubai accelerator.

The Romanian project called The Pole Society run by Bogdan Savonea will create the first globally interconnected network for indoor and outdoor digital screens.

The accelerator offers USD 120,000 in funding to those accepted into the program.

In Romania, The Pole Society has been running since April 2017 in partnership with Phoenix Media, and manages the media portfolio of real estate developer and owner Globalworth. The Pole Society recently partnered with US start-up Omni X Labs, which offers machine learning analysis of car traffic, including near digital screens.

[email protected]