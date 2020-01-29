Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 11:37
Entertainment
The Guardian lists 10 things to do in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca
29 January 2020
The Guardian has made a top of the 10 best things to do in Cluj-Napoca, a popular city in Romania’s Transylvania region, with the clubs, the art life and the music festivals being listed among the recommendations. Journalist Jane Dunford interviewed two locals for this feature article published by the British publication.

The list includes the old center around the city’s Unirii Square and the National Art Museum, but also the music festivals that “have really changed the city and accelerated its growth,” such as Electric Castle, Untold and Jazz in the Park.

The article also mentions art galleries, creative hubs and the Transilvania Film Festival, but also some venues from the city’s craft beer and cocktail scene, the Botanical Garden, and the “brilliant secondhand/vintage scene.”

The Guardian feature also recommends readers a few “funky new hostels” to try, as well as clubs and restaurants.

As for when to visit Cluj-Napoca, the British publication’s article reads: “Spring and autumn are great times to visit, with the city in bloom or boasting vivid fall colours. Temperatures are less stifling than in midsummer, but warm enough for alfresco drinks. Summer sees an influx of visitors for the festivals, but there are great events all year round.”

The full article can be read here.

(Photo source: ID 141968758 © Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

