The Apprentice: Donald Trump movie starring Romanian-born Sebastian Stan to arrive in local cinemas next month

19 September 2024

The Apprentice, director Ali Abbasi's new movie in which Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan plays a young version of Donald Trump, will arrive in cinemas in Romania on October 18, one week after the US release date, according to Paginademedia.ro

The feature was selected in the main competition at Cannes this year. 

The Apprentice stars Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in the 1970s and 1980s as he aspires to become a real estate mogul in New York. The film explores Trump's rise to power, centering on his relationship with Roy Cohn, an influential and controversial lawyer.

Jeremy Strong portrays Cohn, and the cast also includes Martin Donovan and Maria Bakalova.

Producers include Daniel Bekerman for Scythia Films (Canada), Jacob Jarek for Profile Pictures (Denmark), Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde for Tailored Films (Ireland), Abbasi and Louis Tisne for Film Institute (Denmark). Executive producers are Amy Baer, Mark H. Rapaport, Emanuel Nunez, Josh Marks, Grant S. Johnson, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross, Thorsten Schumacher, Niamh Fagan, Sherman, Lee Broda, James Shani, Greg Denny, and Andrew Frank, Variety reported.

In Romania, the movie is distributed by CAY Films.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/CAY Films)

