Events
News from Companies

Thai Festival 2023 brings a taste of Thailand to Romania

04 May 2023
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Royal Thai Embassy, Bucharest together with “Dimitrie Gusti” National Village Museum, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prague Office and the Office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy, Budapest are pleased to announce the upcoming Thai Festival 2023, which will take place on 20-21 May 2023 at “Dimitrie Gusti” National Village Museum in Bucharest. This festival will showcase the best of Thai culture, cuisine, and other activities.

Visitors to the Thai Festival will have the opportunity to experience traditional Thai performances such as “Fon Khan Dok”, a northern-style Thai dance which is widely acclaimed as a cultural heritage of the North, Muay Thai demonstration and shows, authentic Thai textile and craft displays, and indulge in a variety of Thai delicacies and beverages from Thai entrepreneurs in Romania. In addition, there will be art workshops and other interactive activities for all ages.

As the year 2023 also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Romania, there will be cultural performances by Romanian students to commemorate the strong and friendly ties and foster greater understanding and appreciation between the two countries.

Thai Festival 2023

The Thai Festival is open to the public from 10:00 to 18:00 and is expected to draw a large crowd of locals and tourists alike.

For more information on the Thai Festival 2023 and a detailed schedule of events, please visit the Royal Thai Embassy’s website: www.thaiembassy.org/bucharest | Facebook: www.facebook.com/RTEBucharest | Instagram: rte.bucharest and
Visit Bucharest (the Royal Thai Embassy’s communications partner) website
at https://visitbucharest.today/bucharest-events/ (Thai Festival).

*This is a Press Release.

Slideshow
Normal
Events
News from Companies

Thai Festival 2023 brings a taste of Thailand to Romania

04 May 2023
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Royal Thai Embassy, Bucharest together with “Dimitrie Gusti” National Village Museum, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Prague Office and the Office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy, Budapest are pleased to announce the upcoming Thai Festival 2023, which will take place on 20-21 May 2023 at “Dimitrie Gusti” National Village Museum in Bucharest. This festival will showcase the best of Thai culture, cuisine, and other activities.

Visitors to the Thai Festival will have the opportunity to experience traditional Thai performances such as “Fon Khan Dok”, a northern-style Thai dance which is widely acclaimed as a cultural heritage of the North, Muay Thai demonstration and shows, authentic Thai textile and craft displays, and indulge in a variety of Thai delicacies and beverages from Thai entrepreneurs in Romania. In addition, there will be art workshops and other interactive activities for all ages.

As the year 2023 also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Romania, there will be cultural performances by Romanian students to commemorate the strong and friendly ties and foster greater understanding and appreciation between the two countries.

Thai Festival 2023

The Thai Festival is open to the public from 10:00 to 18:00 and is expected to draw a large crowd of locals and tourists alike.

For more information on the Thai Festival 2023 and a detailed schedule of events, please visit the Royal Thai Embassy’s website: www.thaiembassy.org/bucharest | Facebook: www.facebook.com/RTEBucharest | Instagram: rte.bucharest and
Visit Bucharest (the Royal Thai Embassy’s communications partner) website
at https://visitbucharest.today/bucharest-events/ (Thai Festival).

*This is a Press Release.

Slideshow
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency