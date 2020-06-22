Video

Testing of subway line in western Bucharest starts

The first tests to the subway line serving the residents of Drumul Taberei neighborhood, in western Bucharest, were undertaken this past weekend, Clubferoviar.ro reported.

The first trains, without passengers, ran on the tracks of the M5 line.

The latest deadline previously announced by the minister of transport for the opening of the new line was June 30.

The new line will bring Bucharest’s subway network to a total of 78 km while the number of stations will increase by 10 to reach 63.

The project’s cost was of RON 3.4 billion (some EUR 700 million).

The contract for the works at the subway line in Drumul Taberei was signed in 2011. The project was initially scheduled for completion in 2014. The constructor was a consortium formed by Astaldi (Italy), FCC (Spain), Delta ACM, and AB Construct (Romania).

(Photo: Adrea | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]