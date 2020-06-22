Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 14:26
Social
Video
Testing of subway line in western Bucharest starts
22 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first tests to the subway line serving the residents of Drumul Taberei neighborhood, in western Bucharest, were undertaken this past weekend, Clubferoviar.ro reported.

The first trains, without passengers, ran on the tracks of the M5 line.

The latest deadline previously announced by the minister of transport for the opening of the new line was June 30.

The new line will bring Bucharest’s subway network to a total of 78 km while the number of stations will increase by 10 to reach 63.

The project’s cost was of RON 3.4 billion (some EUR 700 million).

The contract for the works at the subway line in Drumul Taberei was signed in 2011. The project was initially scheduled for completion in 2014. The constructor was a consortium formed by Astaldi (Italy), FCC (Spain), Delta ACM, and AB Construct (Romania).

(Photo: Adrea | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 06/22/2020 - 14:26
Social
Video
Testing of subway line in western Bucharest starts
22 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first tests to the subway line serving the residents of Drumul Taberei neighborhood, in western Bucharest, were undertaken this past weekend, Clubferoviar.ro reported.

The first trains, without passengers, ran on the tracks of the M5 line.

The latest deadline previously announced by the minister of transport for the opening of the new line was June 30.

The new line will bring Bucharest’s subway network to a total of 78 km while the number of stations will increase by 10 to reach 63.

The project’s cost was of RON 3.4 billion (some EUR 700 million).

The contract for the works at the subway line in Drumul Taberei was signed in 2011. The project was initially scheduled for completion in 2014. The constructor was a consortium formed by Astaldi (Italy), FCC (Spain), Delta ACM, and AB Construct (Romania).

(Photo: Adrea | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into a Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?