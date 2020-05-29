Subway line in western Bucharest sees another slight delay

The operator of Bucharest's subway network, Metrorex, announced that the subway line in Drumul Taberei (the western segment of the new M5 line) would open for public by the end of summer.

The tests with the train frames will begin next month, Digi24 reported.

The latest deadline previously announced by the minister of transport for the opening of the new line was June 30.

The operations lagged due to the coronavirus pandemic because some imported materials (especially those from China and Italy) arrived late. There were also some problems with water infiltrations, according to the company's representatives.

"The works are close to the end, the structural works are over 99% completed, and the finishing and installation works are 97% finalized. We estimate that the dynamic tests will start next month," Constantin Mustatea, investment director at Metrorex, said at Radio Romania Actualitati (RRA).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Andrei Gabriel Stanescu/Dreamstime.com)