Tesla Romania will inaugurate the company's largest showroom in Eastern Europe on September 12, Evmarket.ro announced. This is the second showroom in Romania's capital, following Tesla Center Bucharest Splaiul Unirii, and is named Tesla Center Pipera, located on București Nord Road in Voluntari.

The new showroom is situated near other auto showrooms like Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, and Jeep. Its main purpose is to relocate Tesla Romania's current operations from Splaiul Unirii in Bucharest's district 3. The relocation comes three years after Tesla Romania's representation was opened, back in 2021.

Tesla's operations in Bucharest have grown significantly over the years, with hundreds of electric cars being delivered weekly, necessitating a much larger space. It is noteworthy that the company’s turnover increased nearly 13 times between 2021 and 2023, while its profit grew more than 20 times over the same period.

In 2023, Tesla surpassed 3,000 units sold annually in Romania, largely due to the Model Y, which attracted over 2,000 Romanian customers. More than 6,000 Tesla cars are now on Romanian roads, most of them being Tesla Model 3 (2,707 units) and Tesla Model Y (2,629 units), Profit.ro notes.

In April, Tesla opened its first Pop-Up store in Romania to attract vehicle purchase orders, showcasing the Model Y and Model 3. The store was opened in Timișoara.

In Romania, Tesla has already installed several Supercharger stations in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Craiova, Pitești, Sibiu, and Timișoara. The company also has another center in Cluj-Napoca.

Tesla officially launched its operations in Romania in May 2021, after previously opening an independent dealership in Bucharest.

At the same time with its investments in Romania, Tesla is also set to open a physical store in Poland, in the Gdansk area.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Photomall | Dreamstime.com)