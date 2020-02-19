Largest Romanian construction materials producer doubles turnover in two years

TeraPlast Group, the largest Romanian manufacturer of construction materials, announced that its turnover rose by 21% in 2019, compared to the previous year, to RON 973 million (EUR 200 mln).

The group’s total EBITDA increased by 41%, to RON 91 mln (EUR 19 mln).

“We are very close to the RON 1 billion in turnover, which is twice what the group registered two years ago,” said Ioana Birta, Chief Financial Officer of the TeraPlast Group.

By business lines, the metal panel and roofing units TeraSteel (Romanian and Serbian unit) and Wetterbest accounted for almost 60% of the total turnover, while the biggest single unit was PVC pipe producer TeraPlast (38%). The fourth unit of the group, TeraGlass accounted for 3% of the group’s total turnover. TeraSteel Romania and Serbia registered the best profit margin of all the group’s companies.

The increase of the sandwich panel segment margins is a result of the savings made within the acquisition of raw materials, as well as of the higher usage of the Serbian production capacity. TeraGlass benefited from a RON 16.1 million (EUR 3.4 mln) investment in 2019, and, following this process, its workflow was completely automated to produce windows and doors.

(Photo source: Facebook/TeraPlast Group)