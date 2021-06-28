Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 08:01
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian TeraPlast’s shares jump to new high as shareholders approve special dividends

28 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shares of Romanian industrial group TeraPlast (TRP) went up by 9.26% on Friday and closed at an all-time high of RON 0.92 as the company’s shareholders approved the distribution of cash dividends worth RON 0.13 per share and stock dividends (one new share for every four existing shares). The cash dividend yield is 14.1%, considering Friday’s closing price.

The total value of the dividends is RON 226,6 million (EUR 46 mln), and the size of the share capital increase will be RON 43,6 million (EUR 8.86 mln), the company said.

The distributed profit comes from the sale of TeraPlast’s Steel division to the Irish group Kingspan, which was closed in the first quarter of this year.

TeraPlast has ongoing investments of over RON 160 million (EUR 32.5 mln) in increasing by 50% its production capacity for the Installation business line, doubling the processing capacity of the rigid recycling factory, and in the new business segment of biodegradable packaging.

For 2021, the group has budgeted a turnover of RON 636,2 million and an EBITDA of RON 89,1 mln, both up over 60% compared to 2020. It is also actively studying other acquisition opportunities both in Romania and abroad as it plans to return to the RON 130 million EBITDA it had before the recent transaction within two years.

TeraPlast has been one of the most profitable investments on the Bucharest Stock Exchange this year as its shares have more than doubled year-to-date. In the last 12 months, TeraPlast’s shares have gained 290%.

The group’s capitalization is currently RON 1.6 bln (EUR 325 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/TeraPlast)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 06/28/2021 - 08:01
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian TeraPlast’s shares jump to new high as shareholders approve special dividends

28 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shares of Romanian industrial group TeraPlast (TRP) went up by 9.26% on Friday and closed at an all-time high of RON 0.92 as the company’s shareholders approved the distribution of cash dividends worth RON 0.13 per share and stock dividends (one new share for every four existing shares). The cash dividend yield is 14.1%, considering Friday’s closing price.

The total value of the dividends is RON 226,6 million (EUR 46 mln), and the size of the share capital increase will be RON 43,6 million (EUR 8.86 mln), the company said.

The distributed profit comes from the sale of TeraPlast’s Steel division to the Irish group Kingspan, which was closed in the first quarter of this year.

TeraPlast has ongoing investments of over RON 160 million (EUR 32.5 mln) in increasing by 50% its production capacity for the Installation business line, doubling the processing capacity of the rigid recycling factory, and in the new business segment of biodegradable packaging.

For 2021, the group has budgeted a turnover of RON 636,2 million and an EBITDA of RON 89,1 mln, both up over 60% compared to 2020. It is also actively studying other acquisition opportunities both in Romania and abroad as it plans to return to the RON 130 million EBITDA it had before the recent transaction within two years.

TeraPlast has been one of the most profitable investments on the Bucharest Stock Exchange this year as its shares have more than doubled year-to-date. In the last 12 months, TeraPlast’s shares have gained 290%.

The group’s capitalization is currently RON 1.6 bln (EUR 325 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/TeraPlast)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars