Romanian construction materials producer Teraplast plans EUR 15 mln investments

26 January 2023
Construction materials manufacturer TeraPlast (BVB: TRP), controlled by local entrepreneur Dorel Goia, is planning EUR 15 mln investments this year to develop a new factory and a photovoltaic plant.

"We are investing EUR 11 mln, including state aid, in a stretch film factory. We have completed the design, and the actual construction and equipment procurement stages are coming," said Alexandru Stânean, CEO of the TeraPlast group, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The factory will have two production lines of polyethene film for industrial use, mainly used for packaging palletized goods.

The second major investment consists of a new photovoltaic plant, a project of over RON 19 mln (around EUR 4 mln). For this, TeraPlast also submitted a financing request through PNRR, which is still awaiting approval.

"The power plant is designed for a power of 4.56 MWp and can be completed within 12 months. We already have a plant with 7,000 modules, and the new facility would increase the domestic renewable energy resource two and a half times," the company's CEO said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/TeraPlast)

