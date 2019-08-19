Romanian Fin Min wants tax collection agency to hire business graduates

Romania’s finance minister Eugen Teodorovici proposed to have business and economics graduates with good GPAs hired by the tax collection agency ANAF, Economica.net reported. This would allow for a change in mentalities and rejuvenate the system, he argued.

“Some 2,700 employees of in the ANAF field will retire this year. I’ve said we should drop this difficult procedure and let the young enter the system. Meaning those who have graduated from an economics faculty, for instance with a GPA of 8; so if they passed their BA exam and their GPA at university was of 8, it means that they studied in school,” the minister said.

In Romania, grades are awarded on a scale from 1 to 10 - the highest.

The minister went on to argue that graduates should get hired at ANAF or the Finance Ministry without an exam because they are finance people.

“They are kept in a trial period for six month, and, if during those six months they did their job, they remain in the system; no more competitions because we are blocking them; we do not let young people enter the system and the mentality of those in the system does not change because the system doesn’t let anyone in,” Teodorovici said.

(Photo: Pexels.com)