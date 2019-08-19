Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 08/19/2019 - 11:52
Social
Romanian Fin Min wants tax collection agency to hire business graduates
19 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s finance minister Eugen Teodorovici proposed to have business and economics graduates with good GPAs hired by the tax collection agency ANAF, Economica.net reported. This would allow for a change in mentalities and rejuvenate the system, he argued.

“Some 2,700 employees of in the ANAF field will retire this year. I’ve said we should drop this difficult procedure and let the young enter the system. Meaning those who have graduated from an economics faculty, for instance with a GPA of 8; so if they passed their BA exam and their GPA at university was of 8, it means that they studied in school,” the minister said.

In Romania, grades are awarded on a scale from 1 to 10 - the highest.

The minister went on to argue that graduates should get hired at ANAF or the Finance Ministry without an exam because they are finance people.

“They are kept in a trial period for six month, and, if during those six months they did their job, they remain in the system; no more competitions because we are blocking them; we do not let young people enter the system and the mentality of those in the system does not change because the system doesn’t let anyone in,” Teodorovici said.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 08/19/2019 - 11:52
Social
Romanian Fin Min wants tax collection agency to hire business graduates
19 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s finance minister Eugen Teodorovici proposed to have business and economics graduates with good GPAs hired by the tax collection agency ANAF, Economica.net reported. This would allow for a change in mentalities and rejuvenate the system, he argued.

“Some 2,700 employees of in the ANAF field will retire this year. I’ve said we should drop this difficult procedure and let the young enter the system. Meaning those who have graduated from an economics faculty, for instance with a GPA of 8; so if they passed their BA exam and their GPA at university was of 8, it means that they studied in school,” the minister said.

In Romania, grades are awarded on a scale from 1 to 10 - the highest.

The minister went on to argue that graduates should get hired at ANAF or the Finance Ministry without an exam because they are finance people.

“They are kept in a trial period for six month, and, if during those six months they did their job, they remain in the system; no more competitions because we are blocking them; we do not let young people enter the system and the mentality of those in the system does not change because the system doesn’t let anyone in,” Teodorovici said.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 August 2019
Entertainment
Metallica donates for children’s hospital in Bucharest, sings Romanian song
09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40