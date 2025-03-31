 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Two managers in race to replace Templeton at Romanian fund Proprietatea

31 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), having in its portfolio stakes in companies such as Salrom and Aeroporturi Bucureşti, announced that, following the selection process for a new alternative investment fund manager, the company has shortlisted two candidates: an AIFM based in Luxembourg, in partnership with a global infrastructure asset manager, and an AIFM based in Luxembourg, in partnership with a Romanian asset management consultancy firm.

The selection process is led by the committee of FP representatives.

The selection process was carried out alongside Deutsche Numis – a member of the Deutsche Bank group – as a consultant and included in-person sessions with the respective AIFMs and their partners, with the objective of assessing the candidates' operational capabilities, proposed strategies and level of understanding of implementation challenges, as well as the legislative and regulatory framework in Romania, according to a report from the BVB.

FP announced last fall that it would begin the selection procedure for a new administrator.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Timon Schneider/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Two managers in race to replace Templeton at Romanian fund Proprietatea

31 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP), having in its portfolio stakes in companies such as Salrom and Aeroporturi Bucureşti, announced that, following the selection process for a new alternative investment fund manager, the company has shortlisted two candidates: an AIFM based in Luxembourg, in partnership with a global infrastructure asset manager, and an AIFM based in Luxembourg, in partnership with a Romanian asset management consultancy firm.

The selection process is led by the committee of FP representatives.

The selection process was carried out alongside Deutsche Numis – a member of the Deutsche Bank group – as a consultant and included in-person sessions with the respective AIFMs and their partners, with the objective of assessing the candidates' operational capabilities, proposed strategies and level of understanding of implementation challenges, as well as the legislative and regulatory framework in Romania, according to a report from the BVB.

FP announced last fall that it would begin the selection procedure for a new administrator.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Timon Schneider/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 April 2025
People
Romanian among recipients of US Secretary of State’s 2025 International Women of Courage Award
01 April 2025
M&A
MidEuropa sells Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria to Finland's Mehiläinen
31 March 2025
Defense
NATO anti-missile shield made Romania safe, interim president says
31 March 2025
Environment
Bears back in the spotlight after recent attack, encounters in Romanian mountain towns
31 March 2025
Culture
Bookfest 2025: José Luis Peixoto, Gonçalo M. Tavares among authors present at Bucharest book fair
31 March 2025
Energy
S&P: Romania's Constanta port becomes largest diesel importer in Med/Black Sea region
31 March 2025
Macro
Erste sees growing optimism in Romania as 'political uncertainties subside'
31 March 2025
Interviews
First Romanian to reach mystical Lake Tele: Irina Papuc on her once-in-a-lifetime Congo adventure