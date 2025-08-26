Politics

Tensions in Romania’s ruling coalitions as elections for Bucharest mayor approach

26 August 2025

The Social Democrats (PSD) expressed discomfort with plans of their ruling coalition partners, PNL and USR, considering a joint candidate for the Bucharest mayoral elections, who would defeat their potential candidate that tops the polls at this moment. PSD leader Sprin Grindeanu even said such an option would result in the collapse of the ruling coalition.

Liberal mayor of District 6 in Bucharest and a potential candidate in the mayoral elections, Ciprian Ciucu, estimated that he would clearly win the elections if supported by USR, while USR’s potential candidate, Catalin Drula (reportedly backed by president Nicusor Dan), would still win the mayoral seat, but that would be risky.

Such comments prompted the remarks by PSD leader Grindeanu. In turn, Ciucu said that the ruling coalition has a specific purpose, namely supporting the government in Parliament and not running in the local elections. 

Furthermore, Ciprian Ciucu argued that the elections for Bucharest mayor should be held this November, “according to the law.”

The Social Democrat (PSD) mayor of District 4 in Bucharest, Daniel Baluta, topped a recent poll carried out by INSCOP for the mayoral elections in Bucharest. Another poll, carried out by CURS, confirmed Baluta’s leading position.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Remus Grigore/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

