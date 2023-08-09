Politics

Tensions in Romania’s ruling coalition caused by tighter taxation plans

09 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s ruling coalition faces tensions caused by the imminent effects of the fiscal corrective measures on their electorate, which might shape the outcome of the multiple ballots scheduled for next year.

Although it is still premature, the scenario of a minority cabinet in the remaining period is not totally impossible, as one of the two parties might attempt to avoid the electoral cost of correcting the fiscal slippage.

Romania’s Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) reportedly warned he would resign if the Liberal Party (PNL) refuses to endorse the fiscal corrective measures that imply higher effective tax rates, according to G4media.

At the same time, former prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, who serves as head of the Liberal Party (in control of the Ministry of Finance), reportedly “rejected on the spot” the Social Democrats’ proposal of hiking the income and corporate tax rates by 2pp each to 12% and 18% respectively, according to employers’ representatives that are highly active alongside the Liberal Party on this matter.

The announced ordinances, expected to include austerity measures among the budgetary sector on the one hand and higher effective taxation on the other hand, are still under debate among the ruling coalition’s partners.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Politics

Tensions in Romania’s ruling coalition caused by tighter taxation plans

09 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s ruling coalition faces tensions caused by the imminent effects of the fiscal corrective measures on their electorate, which might shape the outcome of the multiple ballots scheduled for next year.

Although it is still premature, the scenario of a minority cabinet in the remaining period is not totally impossible, as one of the two parties might attempt to avoid the electoral cost of correcting the fiscal slippage.

Romania’s Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) reportedly warned he would resign if the Liberal Party (PNL) refuses to endorse the fiscal corrective measures that imply higher effective tax rates, according to G4media.

At the same time, former prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, who serves as head of the Liberal Party (in control of the Ministry of Finance), reportedly “rejected on the spot” the Social Democrats’ proposal of hiking the income and corporate tax rates by 2pp each to 12% and 18% respectively, according to employers’ representatives that are highly active alongside the Liberal Party on this matter.

The announced ordinances, expected to include austerity measures among the budgetary sector on the one hand and higher effective taxation on the other hand, are still under debate among the ruling coalition’s partners.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest
01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut