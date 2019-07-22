Media: Telekom will dismiss all employees of its sports television in Romania

Telekom Romania, the local subsidiary of German telecom group Deutsche Telekom, will dismiss the employees of its sports television Telekom Sport, according to Gsp.ro. The union informed the employees about the company’s intention in an email.

The Telekom group said that it has initiated consultations with the union about the restructuring of its TV business and that it will make an official announcement after a decision will be made. However, Gsp.ro writes that 130 jobs at Telekom Sport will disappear, including project manager, commentators, presenters and reporters. Telekom considers that the television activity is not efficient and doesn’t yield the desired results.

The group announced officially last week that it would dismiss up to 700 employees as part of a wider restructuring process. Moreover, Deutsche Telekom is looking to sell its operations in Romania.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)