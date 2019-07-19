Telekom Romania will lay off almost 700 people as part of transformation program

Telecom operator Telekom Romania, part of Deutsche Telekom group, will lay off almost 700 people as it continues a transformation program started two years ago.

The group will cut 438 position within Telekom Romania Communications, the former Romtelecom, and 254 positions within Telekom Romania Mobile Communications, the former Cosmote. The two companies currently have over 5,800 employees.

“The redundant positions will be decided based on company’s business objectives, in line with the strategy for simplification and digitalization. Within this redundancy process, Telekom Romania will apply social protection measures, according to the law. The performance evaluation will be applied as criterion in selecting the employees occupying similar positions which are in the scope of the redundancy process,” Telekom Romania said in a press release.

“Reducing the complexity of identified internal processes, as well as of product and services portfolio consequently leads to the need for some changes at the level of team structure. Processes optimization, automation and introduction of Robot Process Automations in various internal processes are some of the priorities in all operational areas, with major improvements achieved so far within IT, Technology, Finance and Supply Chain areas,” the company’s representatives explained.

Telekom Romania recorded revenues of EUR 933 million in 2018, down by 4% compared to 2017, and an operational profit – EBITDA of EUR 136 million, down by 15%. Deutsche Telekom has started negotiations with potential investors for the sale of its operations in Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

