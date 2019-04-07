Telekom Romania says it eyes 25% market share within three years

Andreas Elsner, Chief Commercial Officer on the residential sector at Telekom Romania -- the local subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, said on July 3 that the group aims to increase its market share to 25% over the next three years. With this end, Telekom Romania launched a partnership with retail chain Mega Image and a technical option that allows customers to subscribe to the company’s mobile services within five minutes.

Meanwhile, according to unofficial sources quoted by Economica.net, negotiations for the sale of the entire Telekom operations in Romania are very advanced and could be completed within three or four months.

The new product, Unlimited Mobile available in each Mega Image outlet gives instant access to services after inserting the card into the phone and dialing 1234. Anytime after activating the services that are initially available for 30 days, the users can register their number on the site (and become subscribers). Customers have unlimited internet access, unlimited minutes and unlimited national SMS plus 100 international fixed / mobile minutes at a promotional price of EUR 6 per month, VAT included.

Customers who do not wish to register can still use the services on the prepaid card by choosing the Unlimited Mobile option.

(Photo source: Telekom Romania)