Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 08/09/2019 - 08:31
Business
Telekom Romania’s earnings plunge by 20% in second quarter
09 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Telekom Romania group, indirectly controlled by Deutsche Telekom, announced that its adjusted EBITDA reported under IFRS decreased by 20.1% in the second quarter this year (Q2) compared to the same quarter of the previous year, to EUR 29.8 million.

The results mainly reflect lower revenues generated by the fixed and mobile services. However, the EBITDA rose by 12.1% over the previous quarter, confirming the positive developments since Q4, 2018, the company commented.

The consolidated revenues of the Telekom Romania group increased by 6.7% in Q2 compared to Q1 but decreased by 2.8% in year-on-year terms, to EUR 231.2 million. The drop in revenues, compared to last year, reflects the sale of mobile phones, as Telekom Romania shifted its focus to selling services like #Netliberare and #BusinessLiber.

The revenues from fixed services in Q2 were EUR 59.3 million, down 5.3% compared to the same period last year, especially as a result of lower revenues from fixed voice. However, the revenues generated by TV and broadband internet started growing again.

The revenues from mobile services also decreased, by 4.4% to EUR 78.8 million, mainly as a result of the impact of the transition of the IT platforms effective the fourth quarter of 2018, which led to a number of disconnections during the second part of last year. Revenue stabilization in mobile services is expected in the second half of this year. The revenues from convergent fixed-mobile services jumped by 30.2% year-on-year, amid a rising number of users for this segment: 802,500 customers at the end of the second quarter of this year (+34.4% year-on-year).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 08/09/2019 - 08:31
Business
Telekom Romania’s earnings plunge by 20% in second quarter
09 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Telekom Romania group, indirectly controlled by Deutsche Telekom, announced that its adjusted EBITDA reported under IFRS decreased by 20.1% in the second quarter this year (Q2) compared to the same quarter of the previous year, to EUR 29.8 million.

The results mainly reflect lower revenues generated by the fixed and mobile services. However, the EBITDA rose by 12.1% over the previous quarter, confirming the positive developments since Q4, 2018, the company commented.

The consolidated revenues of the Telekom Romania group increased by 6.7% in Q2 compared to Q1 but decreased by 2.8% in year-on-year terms, to EUR 231.2 million. The drop in revenues, compared to last year, reflects the sale of mobile phones, as Telekom Romania shifted its focus to selling services like #Netliberare and #BusinessLiber.

The revenues from fixed services in Q2 were EUR 59.3 million, down 5.3% compared to the same period last year, especially as a result of lower revenues from fixed voice. However, the revenues generated by TV and broadband internet started growing again.

The revenues from mobile services also decreased, by 4.4% to EUR 78.8 million, mainly as a result of the impact of the transition of the IT platforms effective the fourth quarter of 2018, which led to a number of disconnections during the second part of last year. Revenue stabilization in mobile services is expected in the second half of this year. The revenues from convergent fixed-mobile services jumped by 30.2% year-on-year, amid a rising number of users for this segment: 802,500 customers at the end of the second quarter of this year (+34.4% year-on-year).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40