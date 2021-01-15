Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Business

Romanian operator Telekom Mobile fined for substandard mobile coverage

15 January 2021
Romania's telecom market regulator ANCOM slapped a RON 700,000 fine on Telekom Mobile, the local mobile communications division of German group Deutsche Telekom, for failing to meet the 98% national coverage target.

According to the licenses issued by ANCOM, Orange, Vodafone and Telekom Mobile were required to cover with mobile voice services the areas inhabited by at least 98% of the Romanian population through their own radio access network, until April 5, 2017, while RCS & RDS should have met the requirement by April 5, 2019. ANCOM announced that all operators improved their mobile coverage in 2020.

"Despite the difficult context that marked this year, amid increased use of services of electronic communications, operators have invested heavily in networks, and the results are obvious," declared Cristin Popa, executive director of ANCOM.

However, Telekom Mobile failed to meet the 98% requirement.

"According to field measurements, Orange Romania covered with mobile voice services 98.27% of the total population, Vodafone Romania - 98.16%, RCS & RDS - 98.02%, and Telekom Romania Mobile Communications - 97.25%. The comparative situation of the measurements shows that all operators have improved their coverage, only one of them not meeting the 98% threshold set by the licenses for the use of the radio frequency spectrum. Thus, Telekom Mobile must pay a RON 700,000 fine," ANCOM announced in a press release.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

