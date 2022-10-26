TEE, Banca Transilvania, EVERGENT Investment offer 4 partial scholarships worth EUR 32,000

Transilvania Executive Education (TEE), under the high patronage of Banca Transilvania, one of Romania’s largest banking companies, and EVERGENT Investment have teamed up to give away four partial scholarships at TEE Executive MBA worth EUR 32,000.

Accredited by Buckingham University, the program aims for candidates with at least three years of post-graduate professional experience in an executive role and an advanced level of English. The courses itself will start on February 15, 2023, and are organized into 12 interesting modules on strategy, leadership, systems thinking, economics, complexity, governance, and digital transformation

“Awarding the scholarships has always given us the opportunity to meet motivated candidates. They have that something of a winner, they really want victory, as they say in sports. It is a joy to offer them the scholarships and to receive in return inspiration and motivation to be better,” says TEE president Tiberiu Moisă.

Interested candidates can apply on TEE’s website from October 24 to November 25 with their resume, English proficiency and employer certificates, two professional references, and their BM/MA diplomas translated into English. Successful awardees will be announced through TEE’s website and social media handles on December 9.

The program has been awarded annually – with the first cohort of the Executive MBA program being in 2015 – and granted over 25 students throughout the years.

“We want to contribute to the consolidation of the Romanian business ecosystem and the future business elite by increasing the quality standard of education. We believe that it is necessary to invest more in education,” EVERGRENT CEO Claudiu Doroș echoes the statement.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Transilvania Executive Education (TEE) Cluj)