Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:08
Business

RO manufacturer of medical textiles eyes US market

04 February 2021
Techtex, a Romanian manufacturer of medical textiles, is interested in developing partnerships for the US market after receiving the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accreditation for its products, the company announced.

Currently, 75% of the company's production is exported to Germany, France, Israel, Austria, and the UK.

"We have opened offices in Bucharest and Budapest, and we are in advanced talks for partnerships in the US, where the Techtex products received the FDA accreditation. At this point, based on the partnerships we have, we export 75% of what we manufacture to Germany, France, Israel, Austria, UK," said Ioan Filip, president and founder of Taparo group, which includes Techtex, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Techtex can manufacture 45 million surgical masks and 10 million FFP2 masks per month. By the end of March, the company estimates it will expand this capacity by another 15 million FFP2 masks per month.

Techtex started producing surgical masks in April last year. It is the only manufacturer of filter material and polypropylene nonwoven fabric in the country. The company also manufactures protective equipment such as suits and scrubs, surgical caps, or disposable linens.

Techtex recently set up a recycling line for polypropylene and polyethylene post-industrial waste. It will use it to recycle the waste resulting from the group's activity and from its clients.

