Romanian accelerator program selects 7 tech startups to receive EUR 50,000 financing each

Techcelerator, one of the biggest acceleration programs in Romania, has selected seven tech startups that will benefit from intensive mentoring and a first financing round of EUR 50,000 per company from GapMinder Venture Partners in exchange for a stake in the company.

A total of 185 startups sent their projects for evaluation in the third edition of the program, out of which 26 were preselected.

The startups that are part of the third round of Techcelerator acceleration program are: Confidas, Cyscale, Flixier, OmniCare, Prokuria, Securifai, and Vetted.

Confidas is an online platform that helps small businesses get paid on time by providing credit reports for more than 600,000 active Romanian companies. Cyscale is a cybersecurity platform for real-time visibility into Multi-Cloud Providers (AWS, GCP, Azure, IBM and Oracle), Cloud Assets Inventory, Compliance Assessments, Secure Cloud Visual Design and Automated Incident Response. Flixier is an online video editing tool that speeds up the editing workflow.

OmniCare is a SaaS for small and micro companies that decreases the cost of managing multiple customer support channels, by aggregating customer messages from multiple messaging app like WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack and FB Messenger to a preferred single channel. Prokuria provides cloud-based sourcing and procurement solutions that help organizations automate procurement and achieve cost and time savings.

Securifai developed a video analysis AI technology which, unattended, can isolate abnormal events, track and classify vehicles or other objects, pedestrians with their emotions and heart rate fluctuations. Vetted is an online marketplace that manages the selling of electronics, allowing buyers to acquire second hand devices verified and selected by experts.

Techcelerator is the first accelerator in Romania that also provides financial support to Romanian technology newly established companies through its strategic partner, GapMinder Venture Partners, co-financed through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020 and implemented by the European Investment Fund. GapMinder announced in April that it has reached EUR 36 million in size.

Globalworth, EY Romania and Banca Transilvania also provide mentoring for selected startups in three specific areas: PropTech, Digital Transformation (Automation), and FinTech.

(Photo source: the company)