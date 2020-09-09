Techcelerator invites Romanian fintech start-ups to compete for new acceleration round

Twelve startups in the fintech area will be selected for the fifth round of the local Techcelerator program.

They can receive up to EUR 200,000 for business development at the end of the acceleration phase, from investment partners GapMinder VC, TechAngels, SeedBlink, and other regional investors. Interested companies can register until October 1.

The NEXT FinTech program runs both online and offline. The acceleration program will include four intensive mentoring modules: sales & matchmaking with financial institutions in the region, product marketing, transition strategies to the international market, and preparation for attracting investment.

The program is organized with the support of the European Fund for Southeast Europe in Luxembourg.

