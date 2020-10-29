German group Tchibo takes over Romanian coffee shop chain

German group Tchibo Coffee Service, specialized in the professional supply of coffee to hotels, restaurants, cafes, pastries, offices, and hospitals, will take over the Romanian company Partner Coffee Service, which owns 13 coffee shops under the brand The Coffee Shop, Profit.ro reported.

The transaction is currently under analysis at the Competition Council.

Set up in October 2007, Partner Coffee Services has been a partner and official importer of Tchibo Coffee Service in Romania.

The company has ten The Coffee Shop cafes in Bucharest, one in Constanța, one in Sofia, and one in Budapest.

Last year, it had about 110 employees and obtained a turnover of RON 120.7 million (EUR 26 mln) and a profit of RON 9.4 mln.

Local entrepreneur Marian Alexe wholly owns the business.

The German group Tchibo, owned by the Herz family, is part of the holding company Maxingvest, which controls Beiersdorf, the German cosmetics company that also owns the Nivea brand. The company has subsidiaries in Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Russia, Ukraine, Austria, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom and exports products to over 40 countries. The company's portfolio includes coffee brands such as Tchibo, Jilhavanka, Eduscho, Davidoff Café, and Gala von Eduscho.

