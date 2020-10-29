Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 08:23
Business

German group Tchibo takes over Romanian coffee shop chain

29 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German group Tchibo Coffee Service, specialized in the professional supply of coffee to hotels, restaurants, cafes, pastries, offices, and hospitals, will take over the Romanian company Partner Coffee Service, which owns 13 coffee shops under the brand The Coffee Shop, Profit.ro reported.

The transaction is currently under analysis at the Competition Council.

Set up in October 2007, Partner Coffee Services has been a partner and official importer of Tchibo Coffee Service in Romania.

The company has ten The Coffee Shop cafes in Bucharest, one in Constanța, one in Sofia, and one in Budapest.

Last year, it had about 110 employees and obtained a turnover of RON 120.7 million (EUR 26 mln) and a profit of RON 9.4 mln.

Local entrepreneur Marian Alexe wholly owns the business.

The German group Tchibo, owned by the Herz family, is part of the holding company Maxingvest, which controls Beiersdorf, the German cosmetics company that also owns the Nivea brand. The company has subsidiaries in Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Russia, Ukraine, Austria, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom and exports products to over 40 countries. The company's portfolio includes coffee brands such as Tchibo, Jilhavanka, Eduscho, Davidoff Café, and Gala von Eduscho.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 08:23
Business

German group Tchibo takes over Romanian coffee shop chain

29 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German group Tchibo Coffee Service, specialized in the professional supply of coffee to hotels, restaurants, cafes, pastries, offices, and hospitals, will take over the Romanian company Partner Coffee Service, which owns 13 coffee shops under the brand The Coffee Shop, Profit.ro reported.

The transaction is currently under analysis at the Competition Council.

Set up in October 2007, Partner Coffee Services has been a partner and official importer of Tchibo Coffee Service in Romania.

The company has ten The Coffee Shop cafes in Bucharest, one in Constanța, one in Sofia, and one in Budapest.

Last year, it had about 110 employees and obtained a turnover of RON 120.7 million (EUR 26 mln) and a profit of RON 9.4 mln.

Local entrepreneur Marian Alexe wholly owns the business.

The German group Tchibo, owned by the Herz family, is part of the holding company Maxingvest, which controls Beiersdorf, the German cosmetics company that also owns the Nivea brand. The company has subsidiaries in Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Russia, Ukraine, Austria, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom and exports products to over 40 countries. The company's portfolio includes coffee brands such as Tchibo, Jilhavanka, Eduscho, Davidoff Café, and Gala von Eduscho.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
25 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A Dutch couple’s new life in a picturesque Romanian village & how they share their experience with others