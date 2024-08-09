Tate brothers fined for feeding a bear on the side of the road in Romania

The Tate brothers, who recently filmed themselves feeding a bear from their car on the side of the road, have each been fined RON 1,500 (EUR 300).

The fine was announced by the Ministry of Environment on Thursday, August 8. Feeding wild animals is prohibited by law in Romania. Feeding bears can be especially problematic, as it can alter their behavior. It is also dangerous for those involved.

Earlier this week, Andrew Tate posted a 29-second clip on X showing him feeding a bear with what appears to be a sausage from his car. He captioned the video, "Feeding the strays in Romania." His brother, Tristan Tate, also shared a 16-second clip on the same platform with the caption: "What kind of dog is this?!,” according to Digi24.

"Following the recent public release of images showing two individuals intentionally feeding a bear from a car window, the Ploiești Forest Guard took action and issued fines of RON 1,500 each. We remind everyone that feeding wild animals is strictly prohibited by Romanian law. Such actions expose individuals to significant risks. Additionally, feeding bears changes their behavior, making them more tolerant of human presence. Such animals eventually become the subject of intervention actions," officials from the Ministry of Environment stated.

Last month, the Romanian Parliament voted to increase the number of bears that can be legally hunted to almost 500, up from 220. The measure was taken after a deadly attack on a hiker in the Carpathians, despite environmental groups arguing that the killing of bears does not help to sustainably manage the population.

The Tate brothers are on trial in Romania for a series of crimes, including human trafficking and rape, along with several associates.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrew Tate on X and Inquam Photos | Sabin Cirstoveanu)