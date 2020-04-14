Ro Insider
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister rules out easing restrictions before second half of May
14 April 2020
The restrictions imposed in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be eased before May 15-20, even June 1, health minister Nelu Tătaru said. He explained that the easing of restrictions would be done progressively and cautiously.

“At this point, we care very much about the restrictions because three-four tough weeks are coming. We can speak of easing them after May 15-20 or June 1, but the easing will be done progressively, only separately for each locality, and some restrictions will be preserved. We will not leave the house unless we wear a mask and gloves. We need to keep in mind that the easing will come with precautions,” Tătaru said, quoted by Agerpres.

The health minister said those over 65 years old might have to follow the restrictions for an even lengthier period, if the situation calls for it.

“We have to keep in mind that they are the most vulnerable. Look at who the dying are at this point; they are those with multiple pathologies, comorbidities, who are over 65 years old. We need to protect the elders and we need to take the necessary measures,” Tătaru said during a visit to Galați, a city in eastern Romania.

He was in Galați to manage a crisis that arose after the Covid-19 contagion in two elderly care homes, one state-owned the other private.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

1
 

