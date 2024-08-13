Tarom prolongs suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut to August 16

Romanian flight carrier Tarom has extended the suspension period for its flights to Tel Aviv, Amman, and Beirut until August 16.

The company had previously announced that it was suspending flights to the three destinations for the period August 6-12, 2024, amid the deterioration of the security context in the region.

Tarom has temporarily suspended the flights to these destinations following the travel alerts issued by the authorities, the recent developments in the Middle East area, and the deterioration of the security context in the region.

The company is following the evolution of the situation and information from the authorities and will return with updated information regarding the flights, it said.

