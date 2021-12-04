Romania’s flag carrier Tarom seeks to sublease headquarters

Romania's national air carrier Tarom has initiated the procedure to rent its headquarters located in the vicinity of Bucharest's Henri Coanda Airport, together with the adjacent land. The company plans to sublease the properties for ten years.

The company has started the procedures for selecting a consultant who will decide "strategies to maximize the benefits generated by the use of the headquarters," according to a company's statement, Profit.ro reported.

With a total area of 15,731 sqm, the building has a built volume of 65,500 cubic meters. The land adjacent to the building measures 18,277 sqm.

The future tenant will have the right to consolidate, rehabilitate, modernize, and reconfigure the building without affecting its resistance structure.

In 2019, according to the latest available public data, Tarom had losses of RON 169.65 million (EUR 36.5 mln) and while its total revenues were EUR 1.35 bln (EUR 290 mln). The latest year when the airline made a profit was 2007.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)