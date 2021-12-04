Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 08:32
Business

Romania’s flag carrier Tarom seeks to sublease headquarters

12 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's national air carrier Tarom has initiated the procedure to rent its headquarters located in the vicinity of Bucharest's Henri Coanda Airport, together with the adjacent land. The company plans to sublease the properties for ten years.

The company has started the procedures for selecting a consultant who will decide "strategies to maximize the benefits generated by the use of the headquarters," according to a company's statement, Profit.ro reported.

With a total area of 15,731 sqm, the building has a built volume of 65,500 cubic meters. The land adjacent to the building measures 18,277 sqm.

The future tenant will have the right to consolidate, rehabilitate, modernize, and reconfigure the building without affecting its resistance structure.

In 2019, according to the latest available public data, Tarom had losses of RON 169.65 million (EUR 36.5 mln) and while its total revenues were EUR 1.35 bln (EUR 290 mln). The latest year when the airline made a profit was 2007.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/12/2021 - 08:32
Business

Romania’s flag carrier Tarom seeks to sublease headquarters

12 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's national air carrier Tarom has initiated the procedure to rent its headquarters located in the vicinity of Bucharest's Henri Coanda Airport, together with the adjacent land. The company plans to sublease the properties for ten years.

The company has started the procedures for selecting a consultant who will decide "strategies to maximize the benefits generated by the use of the headquarters," according to a company's statement, Profit.ro reported.

With a total area of 15,731 sqm, the building has a built volume of 65,500 cubic meters. The land adjacent to the building measures 18,277 sqm.

The future tenant will have the right to consolidate, rehabilitate, modernize, and reconfigure the building without affecting its resistance structure.

In 2019, according to the latest available public data, Tarom had losses of RON 169.65 million (EUR 36.5 mln) and while its total revenues were EUR 1.35 bln (EUR 290 mln). The latest year when the airline made a profit was 2007.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB
05 April 2021
RI +
Two young Romanians leave the big city to pursue their dream of becoming organic farmers in a small village
31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?