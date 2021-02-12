Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
Content for members

Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments

12 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three startups founded or co-founded by Romanian entrepreneurs abroad have managed to raise financings worth over USD 100 million (each) from venture capital investors in recent years. Two of them have also reached unicorn status (over USD 1 bln evaluation). Here they are:

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Branch (co-founded by Mada Seghete) - USD 367 mln

US-based startup Branch provides the leading mobile linking platform. Its solutions unify user experience and measurement across different devices, platforms, and channels. Branch was founded in 2014 and of its co-founders is Romanian Madalina Seghete, who is also the company’s VP of Marketing and Market Development.

Branch has raised USD 367.1 mln from investors in five rounds of financing. The latest one, worth USD 129 mln, took place in September 2018 and brought it a valuation of over USD 1 billion, which translates into unicorn status.

In 2020, Branch ranked third in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. It recorded a three-year revenue growth of 48,918%.

Madalina Seghete comes from Bacau, Romania. She graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor in Electrical and Computer Engineering and got an MBA from Stanford University.

 

Whoop (co-founded by Aurelian Nicolae) – USD 205 mln

Whoop is a US startup that aims to help athletes improve their performances by monitoring their workouts, sleep, recovery. Whoop uses a fitness wearable, designed by Romanian engineer Aurelian Nicolae, one of the startup’s co-founders, and an app that tracks these parameters and gives users advice on how to improve their training routine and sleep.

Whoop has raised USD 204.8 mln worth of financing. The most recent round, worth USD 100 mln, brought it unicorn status in November 2020.

Aurelian Nicolae joined Will Ahmed and John Capodilupo to start Whoop in 2012 after he graduated from Harvard.

 

Konux (co-founded by Vlad Lata) – USD 131 mln

Munich-based Konux is an Internet of Things startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to develop sensor-based systems that enable predictive maintenance of industrial plants and railway equipment. The Konux sensor system continuously shows railway operators the condition of their lines. The company has raised USD 130.6 mln from investors so far. It’s most recent founding round (Series C) was USD 80 million in January 2021.

Vlad Lata is from Medias, a small city in Romania’s Transylvania region. He graduated from the Technical University in Munich and also has a Master degree from the same university. He co-founded Konux in December 2014 and was the company’s Chief Technology Officer until September 2018. In January 2020 he launched a med-tech startup – Avi Medical.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/12/2021 - 11:19
Content for members

Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments

12 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three startups founded or co-founded by Romanian entrepreneurs abroad have managed to raise financings worth over USD 100 million (each) from venture capital investors in recent years. Two of them have also reached unicorn status (over USD 1 bln evaluation). Here they are:

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Branch (co-founded by Mada Seghete) - USD 367 mln

US-based startup Branch provides the leading mobile linking platform. Its solutions unify user experience and measurement across different devices, platforms, and channels. Branch was founded in 2014 and of its co-founders is Romanian Madalina Seghete, who is also the company’s VP of Marketing and Market Development.

Branch has raised USD 367.1 mln from investors in five rounds of financing. The latest one, worth USD 129 mln, took place in September 2018 and brought it a valuation of over USD 1 billion, which translates into unicorn status.

In 2020, Branch ranked third in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. It recorded a three-year revenue growth of 48,918%.

Madalina Seghete comes from Bacau, Romania. She graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor in Electrical and Computer Engineering and got an MBA from Stanford University.

 

Whoop (co-founded by Aurelian Nicolae) – USD 205 mln

Whoop is a US startup that aims to help athletes improve their performances by monitoring their workouts, sleep, recovery. Whoop uses a fitness wearable, designed by Romanian engineer Aurelian Nicolae, one of the startup’s co-founders, and an app that tracks these parameters and gives users advice on how to improve their training routine and sleep.

Whoop has raised USD 204.8 mln worth of financing. The most recent round, worth USD 100 mln, brought it unicorn status in November 2020.

Aurelian Nicolae joined Will Ahmed and John Capodilupo to start Whoop in 2012 after he graduated from Harvard.

 

Konux (co-founded by Vlad Lata) – USD 131 mln

Munich-based Konux is an Internet of Things startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to develop sensor-based systems that enable predictive maintenance of industrial plants and railway equipment. The Konux sensor system continuously shows railway operators the condition of their lines. The company has raised USD 130.6 mln from investors so far. It’s most recent founding round (Series C) was USD 80 million in January 2021.

Vlad Lata is from Medias, a small city in Romania’s Transylvania region. He graduated from the Technical University in Munich and also has a Master degree from the same university. He co-founded Konux in December 2014 and was the company’s Chief Technology Officer until September 2018. In January 2020 he launched a med-tech startup – Avi Medical.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

12 February 2021
Content for members
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing