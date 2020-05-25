Romanian carrier Tarom announces one-off flights to several European countries

Romanian flag carrier Tarom announced on Facebook that it would operate one-off flights from Bucharest to Italy, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands, on May 26 and 28.

The flights will take place under the special conditions established under the state of alert by government decision (HG) 394/2020.

Only Romanian citizens who want repatriation will be able to fly to the country.

Meanwhile, only foreign citizens who are residents in the destination country, seasonal workers with employment contracts, and people working in the transport sector will be allowed to depart from Romania, the airline explained.

More one-off flights will be announced, including to London Heathrow, the company confirmed.

The company said it couldn't indicate a precise date for the resumption of regular flights, though.

