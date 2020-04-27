Romania Insider
Tarom, Blue Air to resume flights in Romania
27 April 2020
Romanian state-owned airline Tarom will resume flights on May 2, and Romania's biggest airline Blue Air will follow on May 15.

Tarom's first flights will be to Amsterdam on May 2 and 4. On May 6, the company will fly to Athens, Paris, and Frankfurt, and on May 8 to Munich, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Blue Air will resume flights as of May 15 to a multitude of Romanian and European cities, including Barcelona, Bruxelles, Milan, Florence, London, Paris, according to Adevarul.

Blue Air's flights will be operated from three Romanian cities: Bucharest, Bacau, and Iasi. Adina Valean, the European Commissioner for Transport, stated that some social distance measures are needed to resume flights, which have not yet been drafted.

