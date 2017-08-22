Romania’s Tarom appoints interim general manager for one month

The Board of Directors of the state-owned airline Tarom appointed Alexandru Susanu as interim general director yesterday evening following the resignation of the former manager Eugen Davidoiu, according to sources in the transport sector cited by local News.ro.

Susanu has a one-month term as general manager. He has been a manager for a long time in Tarom, responsible with flight operations. Susanu has also been appointed accountable manager in the company.

Former CEO Eugen Davidoiu resigned yesterday morning, although he had said one day before that he would not resign. His decision was related to a control carried out by the Prime Minister’s Control Body at Tarom.

The Prime Minister is unhappy with Tarom’s RON 100 million losses in the first half of this year, but Davidoiu, who had been managing the company since February, said the poor financial situation was due to bad decisions taken in previous years.

Tarom is controlled by the Transport Ministry. The company hasn’t managed to find solutions to the strong competition from low cost airlines in recent years.

