Romanian air carrier Tarom's interim CEO inks ten-year recovery plans

The new CEO of Romanian flag carrier Tarom, Mădălina Mezei, announced that three alternative recovery scenario are being considered, but the first of them will be unveiled no sooner than one month from now, local News.ro reported.

Mezei, having started her career at Tarom 20 years ago and having reached the position of head of the Brussels agency, was appointed by the company’s managing board as Tarom CEO for an interim period of four months. She is the fourth CEO of the Romanian state airline in less than half a year.

Speaking of the recovery plans, Mezei said that they include the renewal of the aircraft fleet, the resumption of transatlantic flights, and talks about the possibility of state aid for the recovery of the company. The most likely move is the renewal of the Tarom fleet, with the abandonment of the four Boeing 737-300 aircraft, considered obsolete.

The company recently announced that it has begun the acquisition of nine ATR 72-600 aircraft. With a capacity of 72 seats, aircraft are leased for 10 years and will be delivered from autumn 2019 during the winter season 2019-2020.

A state aid depends on the position of the competition body. “We had discussions with the Competition Council. We will see to what extent it can be granted,” said Mezei.

Finally, she said that new flights, possibly transatlantic ones, will be launched next year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Tarom)